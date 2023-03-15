San Lorenzo seeks his pass to the next round of the Argentine Cup against Sarmiento de Resistencia

San Lorenzo, leader of the Professional League, debuts in the Argentine Cup against Sarmiento de Resistencia

The Argentine Cup, one of the toughest competitions in the country, continues its course this Wednesday with two matches corresponding to the 32nd final. The most captivating is the one that takes place in the Brigadier Estanislao López stadium. In this scenario you can see the faces of San Lorenzo de Almagro and Sarmiento de Resistencia. The referee is Maximiliano Ramírez and will be televised by TyC Sports.

El Ciclón, led by Darío Rubén Insúa, is going through a dream present despite the economic crisis the club is going through. The technical director managed to put together a tough and competitive team, which allowed him to lead the Professional League alone with 16 units in seven appearances.

The Barça team, which has gone undefeated in five games (four wins and a draw), would put most of its starters in order not to have problems against a lower-ranking team.

Sarmiento de Resistencia, for his part, dreams of landing another blow in this competition (he was able to prevail in three of the six contests against First Division rivals). His best performance was in the 2018 season, when he reached the quarterfinals.

The Aurirrojo has just made its debut with a 2-0 victory against Boca Unidos de Corrientes as a visitor in the Federal A Tournament.

The winner of this cross will be measured in the next instance against the winner of the match between Platense and Defensores de Belgrano.

Formations:

San Lorenzo: Augustus Battle; Federico Gattoni, Rafael Pérez and Gastón Hernández; Gonzalo Luján or Agustín Giay, Jalil Elías, Agustín Martegani and Malcom Braida; Andrés Vombergar or Nicolás Blandi, Adam Bareiro or Nicolás Blandi and Ezequiel Cerutti or Nahuel Barrios. DT: Ruben Dario Insua.

Sarmiento: Emiliano DiFulvio; Nahuel Gomez, Facundo Pardo, Fernando Ponce and Luciano Lapetina; Franco Schiavoni, Matías Mansilla and Diego Auzqui; Diego Nakache, Franco Olego and Juan Manuel Torres. DT: Leonardo Fernandez.

Stadium: Brigadier Estanislao López (Colón)

Referee: Maximilian Ramirez

Television: TyC Sports

ARGENTINOS JUNIORS 3-0 DEPORTIVO ARMENIO:

Argentinos Juniors and Deportivo Armenio open today’s day in the Argentine Cup

Argentinos Juniors, one of the animators of the Professional League, will begin its path in the Argentine Cup facing Deportivo Armenio, a team that plays in the Metropolitan B. From 6:45 p.m., at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo. The referee will be Lucas Comesaña and will be televised by TyC Sports.

Probable formations:

Stadium: Juan Carmelo Zerillo (Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata)

Referee: Lucas Comesaña

Hour: 18.45

Television: TyC Sports