Champion of the Copa Libertadores with Colo Colo loses the final of the Kings League

The former Colo Colo soccer player who was part of the historic squad that won the Copa Libertadores title, this Sunday lost the Kings League final as coach of the Anniquiladores club.

Pure history is what has been going on during this first semester of the year in the world of football. The Kings League made a name for itself in competitive sporting at the raise levelin which the cameras and monitoring of all football fans were taken with this new competitive format.

Champion of the Copa Libertadores with Colo Colo loses the Kings League.

However, this contest had the presence of a historic Colo Colo footballer in the tournament organized by former footballer Gerard Piqué. We are talking about the Argentine Sergio Verdirame, who won the Copa Libertadores trophy with the Cacique in 1991despite the fact that he did not play a game in the tournament.

And what does this have to do with the Kings League? It is that the former Argentine soccer player is the coach of the Anniquiladores club, who reached the final of the competition playing the match at the mystical Camp Nou in Barcelonaunder the presence of more than 90 thousand people who came to the sports venue.

Unfortunately, his club lost the Kings League final to El Barriowho will lift the Kings League trophy for the first time in history with a resounding three-nil victory on the scoreboard to win the title in this new football format.

Sergio Verdirame spent a single year defending the Colo Colo shirt in that historic year for the institution, despite the fact that in his sports career he also managed to defend the Colón shirt in Argentina, and where his longest stay was in Mexico with Morelia, Monterrey in two opportunities, Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna.

His stay in Colo Colo registers few games with the white shirt, in which he was present in eight official matches, of which they are broken down into one in the First Division and seven in Copa Chile, where he scored three times.