Chaos takes over Camilo Sesto’s house: Camilo Blanes lives surrounded by dirt

On September 8, 2019, the singer Camilo Sesto died in Madrid at the age of 73. The composer who gave life to Jesus Christ Superstar left his legacy to his son, Camilo Blanes, who has been drawing the attention of coated paper for years for his controversial way of living. and the desperate images that he publishes on his Instagram account.

After his death, Camilo Sesto left a house of 450 square meters, three floors and valued at more than one million euros, full of decorative and historical objects completely organized and collected. However, Five years later, the room presents a completely different appearance as a result of the use that his heir is giving it.

The publications that Blanes makes on Instagram are revealing. Not only her poses in a thong, with blood on her legs and with obvious signs of having health problems draw the attention of users, but the presence of junk is also easily noticeable.dismantled furniture, discarded clothes and garbage everywhere.

A chaos that has turned the place into a practically uninhabitable, horrible and shocking room, as the collaborators of As is life have commented, which have issued photographs of what the place was like before the artist’s death to establish a comparison between the two realities.

His attempt to leave the home

At the end of November, Blanes tried to enter a detoxification center, aware of the health problems he had been experiencing recently. However, despite the fact that this was her mother’s plan, she never wanted to enroll and her friends were of no help to her either.as Aurelio Manzano told.

Lourdes Ornelas, his mother, is totally desperate for her son’s health. He is not well, it is obvious, but he has never reached this level of destruction. I have been looking for help for a long time and I have come across a concrete wall a thousand times. My biggest concern is that his life is in danger every day, constantlyhe explained a few months ago.