Charlene of Monaco snubs hostess at Rose Ball

At the traditional date of the Rose Ball, the hosts waited in vain for Charlène von Monaco. The night before, the Princess was out and about at Albert’s side.

Monaco – Hardly are the last waves of permanent stress about the marriage of Prince Albert (65) and Princess Charlene of Monaco (45) smoothed out, a new wave of indignation sprayed its poisonous spray in the form of rumors of unworn wedding rings and the absence of the traditional rose ball, hosted by the prince’s sister, Caroline von Hanover (66). The date has been set for ages. Didn’t the country mother want to come? In any case, the night before she had a glamor appearance at Albert’s side.

Charlène skipped her sister-in-law Caroline von Hannover’s rose ball without an excuse

The charity event is lovingly hosted by Albert’s older sister Caroline each year with a theme. For this year’s “Bal de la Rose” (Rose Ball) in the Salle des Étoiles of Sporting Monte-Carlo, designer Christian Louboutin (60) took over the direction and transformed the starry hall into a lively Bollywood backdrop. Albert II supported the exclusive event, as did the children of Monaco’s “secret princess”, who kept the palace business going during Charlène’s long absence due to illness.

A little gratitude would be appropriate, at least recognition. But the one who stayed away from the Rosenball without further explanation was Charlène. However, no one is really surprised by this, since the mother of twins has not been seen at the glamor event since 2017. No statement is also a statement: the night before, the princess had appeared at the presentation of the 11th Prix Monte-Carlo Femme de l’année at the Hotel Hermitage alongside her husband.

Palast was forced to end speculation about a marital crisis The French magazine ROYAUTÉ recently claimed that the royal couple, who have been married since 2011, are in the process of separating. However, the Palace Press Office said it “formally denies the malicious rumors peddled by the magazine”. A spokesman said: “I would like to officially deny the malicious rumors spread by French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article, it is completely unfounded.”

The latest denial of a marital crisis is less than a week old, when Charlene is spotted without a wedding ring in Milan

Because the palace’s last denial of March 21, that the marriage of the Monegasque royal couple was bad with nieces, is not a week old, the appearance was of course sure to attract a lot of media attention. The Princely House itself also showed the pictures of the radiant Charlène in a glittering robe by Acris, with a mischievous smile and sparkling eyes, on Instagram, triggering even more incomprehension for the unexplained absence at the Rose Ball.

Even before her appearance and close ranks with Albert at the award ceremony, Charlène had set off on a spontaneous solo trip to Milan – she needed distance, it had been said from various sources. In any case, one thing is certain, according to a photo of the Princess of Daily Mail, she wore no wedding ring in the Italian metropolis. Who is supposed to see through that? The fact is, after a demonstrative agreement with Albert, a second evening is apparently too much and at the expense of her sister-in-law. Once again, things don’t seem the best for Charlène on the one hand and Albert’s family ties on the other. Sources used: dailymail.co.uk