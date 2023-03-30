Charles III in the Bundestag: the Russian invasion of Ukraine “threatens the security of Europe”

King Charles, on a state visit to Berlin for three days, speaks this Thursday before the German parliament.

King Charles III warned on Thursday against “the threat” that the Russian invasion of Ukraine poses to the security of Europe and “our democratic values”, during a historic speech to German MPs.

“But the world did not watch without doing anything,” added the British sovereign, underlining the “major role” played by his country and Germany in supporting Kiev, particularly on the military level.

Charles III is the very first monarch to address German MPs inside the Bundestag on the second day of his historic visit to Germany.

To strengthen the ties

On Wednesday evening, during a dinner organized in his honor by the German head of state, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the Berlin castle of Bellevue, Charles III promised during his reign to do “everything possible” to strengthen ties between the two countries.

He also defended solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s “unprovoked aggression”, stressing the need to defend “freedom and sovereignty”, in a speech in English and German.

This is not the first time that Charles has found himself at the pulpit of the German lower house. He had already spoken there in November 2020, in front of a sparse audience due to the distancing measures linked to the Covid pandemic. But at the time, he was still only crown prince.