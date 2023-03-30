Insider portal: Coup with Nino de Angelo in the next “Giovanni Zarrella Show” on ZDF

tz stars

Hit star Nino de Angelo is also to present a new single in the next edition of the TV show “The Giovanni Zarrella Show”. According to an insider portal, it should be a duet.

Berlin – There will be a very special premiere in the next edition of the TV show “Die Giovanni Zarrella Show” (ZDF). Do you believe that Insider portal “Schlagerprofis.de“School star Nino de Angelo (59) is supposed to present a new single. It should be a duet with singer Sotiria (36). Together with the former front woman of the band Eisblume, the musician will perform “Memento Mori”.

“The Giovanni Zarrella Show” on April 22nd in Berlin

The song should then also be found on de Angelo’s new album “From Eternity to Eternity”, which will be released on May 12th. The pre-single “Mein Kryptonit” was released on February 10th. And this is exactly what he performed on February 25th in the first of four “Giovanni Zarrella Shows” of the year.

The next edition of the Saturday evening music show will be broadcast live from Berlin on April 22nd at 8:15 p.m. In the broadcaster’s advance notice, Nino de Angelo is not yet listed as a guest.

ZDF reveals details about the next “Giovanni Zarrella Show”

In addition to Howard Carpendale (77), Ben Zucker, Wincent Weiss (30), The BossHoss with Ilse DeLange (45), Wolkenfrei, Santiano, Sonia Liebing (33) and Marc Martel (46), there is also a general mention of “Schlagerstars, deutsche Pop greats, international guests, music legends and promising newcomers”. The duet could also be hidden behind it.

After all, with these artists, the station is getting concrete: Wincent Weiss is back with new music. The BossHoss present their current title “You” together with Ilse DeLange. Marc Martel pays homage to the legendary band Queen. “Ever since his voice was heard in the award-winning cinema success ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, the Canadian singer has been considered one of the most sought-after Freddie Mercury interpreters worldwide,” says the program preview.

That’s not how Dieter Bohlen imagined his DSDS comeback, because the ratings are getting worse and worse. Giovanni Zarrella, on the other hand, can be happy. His hit show breaks new records. Sources used: Schlagerprofis.de, ZDF