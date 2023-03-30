Summer temperatures on Crete

Athens

Good news for Crete vacationers: The Greek holiday island is already expecting summer temperatures in the coming days. It’s also getting warmer in the rest of the country.

A week before Easter, summer temperatures of around 27 degrees Celsius are expected to prevail in Crete next weekend. It was “the best possible start to the holiday season,” said a meteorologist on state television.

In almost all other regions of Greece, too, the thermometer should show values ​​​​around 20 degrees in the coming days, the National Weather Office reported.

Hundreds of charter flights are planned to Greece over Easter. The Greek Minister of Tourism Wassilis Kikilias counted on the state radio with a new holiday record in the current year. According to him, around 18 million tourists will visit Greece in 2022.