Charles in the Bundestag: The king gets serious on two issues

King Charles III speaks in the Bundestag about football and German-British jokes. But the monarch gets very serious on two issues.

Whether rivalry in football, the New Year’s Eve classic “Dinner for One” or the dark hours of German-British history: In his first speech as head of state of Great Britain in German Bundestag the British King Charles III. described the German-British past as a common obligation for the future. “Together we must be vigilant against threats to our values,” said the monarch in German. Both countries must counter these threats resolutely and resolutely in order to ensure the security and prosperity of their citizens.

Charles III Most of his speech was in German, only occasionally he switched to English. The king described the Anglo-German relationship with warm words Friendship, recalled his mother’s efforts for reconciliation between the two countries after World War II. On the second day of his state visit, the British King thanked the Germans for their sympathy after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last September. The fact that the Brandenburg Gate was illuminated in the colors of the Union Jack gave him and his family great comfort during the time of mourning.

King Charles III reminiscent of the “Beatles” and “Kraftwerk”

The distinguished guest appeared in front of the packed ranks of the Bundestag in a blue suit with light blue stripes, a dark red and dark blue striped tie and a light handkerchief. In the parts of his lectured in German Network he only stumbled over a few heavy words like “accountability”. Charles III looked back at how Germany and his country inspired each other in culture and science in the past – not least through pop bands like the “Beatles” from the United Kingdom or “Kraftwerk” from Germany.

















Lovingly and with a mischievous twinkle in his eyes, the monarch mentioned that Germans and English people make fun of each other. “As is customary among good friends, the cordiality of our relationships sometimes permits a small smile at the expense of the other,” Charles said, without detracting from the solemnity of his speech.

Few foreign heads of state speak in the Bundestag

It does not happen often, but occasionally, that foreign heads of state speak in the German Bundestag. When it does, it’s always a special, solemn moment. In addition to the current heads of the German state, Joachim Gauck and Christian Wulff two former Federal Presidents present as well as four former Presidents of the Bundestag.

A year ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyj, the president of the attacked, was connected there by video Ukraine. In 2020, Reuven Rivlin, the then head of state of Israel, was a guest. In 2014, Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski spoke to the MPs, before them, among others, François Hollande, Pope Benedict XVI, George W. Bush and even Vladimir Putin, who at the time was probably still suffering in Germany and Europe.

The distinguished guest was once in the German Bundestag

But a monarch has never spoken in the German Bundestag, the central constitutional body of the republic. Charles himself is familiar with the place and the ambience: in 2020 he gave a speech here on the occasion of the commemoration day, in which he despite the exit of Great Britain from the European Union evoked the strong ties between Germany and the United Kingdom. He gave a large part of this speech in German at the time.

Only: Charles wasn’t one back then König, but heir apparent and Prince of Wales. Now he is monarch. And the fact that he spoke in the Bundestag on Thursday underscores that something very big is at stake: the cohesion of two nations that are similar in many ways, but could not be more different in some respects.

Ukraine and Climate Change: Charles III. also sets political accents

As head of state, Charles also expressly set political accents. “Since I last spoke here, the scourge back in Europe after the war,” said the British king. The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has brought unimaginable suffering to many innocent people, security in Europe is just as threatened as democratic values. “But the world hasn’t just stood by and watched,” he said, emphasizing the military aid provided by Germany and Great Britain to Ukraine. After the United States, the two European countries are the largest donors.

Both countries would havedetermined‘ and made decisions that ‘perhaps would have been unimaginable before’, Charles spoke about the decisions taken by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government to also supply heavy weapons to the attacked country. It was “extremely courageous, important and welcome” that Germany helped Ukraine, praised the head of state.

King Charles III sees it as a common task for both states. also the fight against climate change – a topic that was close to his heart even during his time as heir to the throne. Innovations developed in both countries are essential “to meet the existential challenge of climate change that affects us all,” he said. “The long and special history of our two countries still contains many unwritten chapters. Let us fill them with a relentless pursuit of a better future.”

