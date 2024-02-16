Charly & Johayron, guests on the red carpet at the Lo Nuestro Awards: “Dreaming high”

New reason to celebrate Charly & Johayronwho on February 22 will be invited to the red carpet of the 36th edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards.

The news was given by music producer Roberto Ferrante through a post shared on his Instagram account.

“Planet Records is proud to announce that our artists Charly & Johayron are guests on the red carpet of the Premio Lo Nuestro next Thursday, February 22 on Univision. Another step forward for the New Cuban Urban Movement, and one more success for Planet Records together to Fusion 4 Media,” he said next to the awards gala poster.

Among the reactions and comments to the news, the protagonists themselves celebrated the new achievement of their ascending artistic career.

“God involved in all sizes,” said El Charly.

“The reason people really fail is not because they set their goals too high and didn’t reach them, but because they set their goals too low and reached them ATT: the advantage,” Johayron added.

From the group’s profile they also reacted with enthusiasm to the happy news: “Dreaming high,” they stated, in the same vein as they have referred to before about how they conceive each step, each project and each new goal achieved.

The Cuban flavor in this edition, however, will not remain with them because among the nominated artists are the Cubans Camila Cabello and Aymée Nuviola.

In addition, Gente de Zona is part of the list of artists confirmed to perform at the ceremony that will take place in Miami.

Charly & JohayonFor their part, they continue to add titles, the most recent “You are mine”which was released this Valentine’s Day and has already exceeded 120 thousand views on YouTube.