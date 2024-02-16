Court of Peru confirms that Evo Morales is prevented from entering, he is a dangerous person

LIMA — The Peruvian justice confirmed on Thursday an impediment to entry to Peru to the former Bolivian president Evo Morales, ordered at the beginning of 2023 by the immigration agency, but which had been annulled by a judicial writ of habeas corpus.

In a ruling known on Thursday, the Superior Court of Justice of Lima declared habeas corpus unfounded and affirms that Morales is “a dangerous person for the security of the State and that is the main reason for preventing his entry into our territory.”

The resolution, however, indicates that Morales lives in Bolivia and that “he has not even shown any indication or attempt of wanting to enter Peru, which implies that at this moment there is no threat or possibility of being affected.”

The former Bolivian president was close to former President Pedro Castillo (2021-2022), who was sent to preventive detention on charges of rebellion after his attempt to dissolve the Legislature on December 7, 2022 and govern by “decree.” Boluarte, then Castillo’s vice president, replaced him.

Source: AP