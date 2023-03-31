SEP changes the 2023 school calendar and moves the July holidays

We know that the Holidays They are the most anticipated. We usually have them noted in the agenda from months before —so any untimely movement can upset our plans. So it is important that check this, because the SEP changes the 2023 school calendar.

There are several movements. However, the most important is that July holidays are going to movechanging the dates of days off.

SEP changes the 2023 school calendar // Photo: Cuartoscuro

This way the SEP changes the 2023 school calendar arrives without many explanations — “various requests,” explained the Government — but the joke is that you have to keep track. Here we tell you how the July holidays were.

SEP changes 2023 school calendar

One of the first points we have to tell you is that although the SEP changes the 2023 school calendarwhich It is not modified is the end date of the course.

SEP changes the 2023 school calendar // Photo: Cuartoscuro

The last day of course is maintained on July 26how was it scheduled since last year. We also have to tell them that school days are not cut because, despite the changes, the children will continue in school the same 190 days schools that were contemplated.

What does change about the 2023 school calendar?

Knowing that the end of the course is not modified, we do have to tell them that now what change the school calendar 2023We will have a new class end date. This will give you more holidays in July for children.

Originally, the SEP I had raised a intensive workshop for teachers in the week of June 5 to 9. But it’s gonna move for days July 20, 21, 24, 25 and 26.

SEP changes school calendar 2023 // Image: SEP, updated to March 31

As you can notice in the school calendar 2023 most updated —that we put up here—he Last day of classes will be July 19.; then, the teachers will have a week of workshops and finally the course will conclude. In those days they will also be handing out the tickets to the parents.

Another detail that comes after the news that the SEP changes the 2023 school calendar the thing is a week of courses for teachers disappeareds, which was planned in the first days of July —from July 3 to 7, in case you had the earring. Los workshops on those dates will be completely eliminated and activities in schools will continue as if nothing had happened.

As you will see, the changes are minimal and mostly administrative, but it is worth knowing that, now, the July holidays start on the 19thafter this move in the SEP.

