Romania: influencer Andrew Tate and his brother released from prison and placed under house arrest

Incarcerated since December in Romania in a pimping case, the two brothers will be able to be “released immediately” and “under house arrest”, according to the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

British-American influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, arrested in late December in Romania in a pimping case, must be “immediately released” and “under house arrest”, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered on Friday.

The court of appeal “rejects the prosecution’s proposal to extend the pre-trial detention” and “replaces the preventive measure ordered against the defendants” by “house arrest”, according to the judgment consulted by AFP.

They claim their innocence

The two brothers, who claim their innocence, are behind bars with two alleged accomplices. They denounce their prolonged detention on several occasions and for the last time on March 22, always at the request of the prosecutors.

They are suspected of having deceived “several victims including minors” for the purpose of “sexual exploitation” in particular for the production of pornographic films, according to the prosecution in charge of the fight against organized crime (DIICOT).

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer who has millions of online subscribers and who promotes masculinist theses. He has been suspended in the past from several social networks for misogynistic remarks.

His Twitter account, now followed by 5.4 million subscribers, was restored when billionaire Elon Musk bought the social network. He coins his advice to men to help them become rich.