San Juan presented 10 governor and vice formulas for the elections

The next may 14 the province of San Juan will have elections and the inhabitants will have 10 governor and vice formulas to elect the next authorities. Among the options appears the current president Sergio Unacwho will seek re-election and the historic governor, Jose Luis Giojawho will try to return to office.

According to telamafter the deadline for submitting lists, the Front San Juan for All (former Frente de Todos) presented two lists to compete in the elections: one of them headed by the governor One Caccompanied by the mayor of San Martín, Andean Christian as a candidate for lieutenant governor.

For its part, the other formula for governor and vice president is headed by the national deputy, former governor and former president of the PJ, Joyaccompanied by the mayor of the populous department of Chimbas, Fabian Gramajo.

The elections in San Juan will be on May 14 under the Democratic Participation System (SIPAD)

In turn, in the opposition three fronts were presented:

* In United by San Juan (former Together for Change) four government formulas were noted: Marcelo Orrego – Fabian Martin, Marcelo Arancibia – Oscar Marconi, Sergio Vallejos – Federica Mariconda y Eduardo Cáceres – Romina López.

* On the front Development and Freedom there will be three formulas: Yolanda Aguero -Jorge Escobar, Paola Miers – Carlos Iramaíny Agustin Ramirez – Eduardo Beatrice.

* The left will have a single formula on the left Left Front and Workers (FIT)con Christian Jury as a candidate for Governor of MTS Nueva Izquierda and the teacher Gloria Cimino of the Socialist Left as Lieutenant Governor.