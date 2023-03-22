Dungeons & Dragons: Win cinema vouchers and goodies

The film can be seen in Austrian cinemas from March 30th. We give out cinema vouchers and goodies to match.

Is there honor among thieves? Our unusual hero certainly doesn’t ask himself that question. In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves breaks the musical long finger Edgin (Chris Pine) into an unprecedented adventure. He is supported by a colorful team of outsiders with unusual talents: Barbarin Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Wizard Simon (Justice Smith), Druidin Doric (Sophia Lillis) and Paladin Xenk (Regé-Jean Page) couldn’t be more different. As an opponent has the cracked Forge (Hugh Grant) placed in position. The common goal of all parties: to recover a lost relic.

But of course things go horribly wrong when the border crossers mess with the wrong people. But where there is no honor, there are no rules either. And whatever awaits them, they will be ready. Perhaps.