Will Prince Harry be deported from the US for coke confession?

In his scandal biography “Reserve” (originally: “Spare”), the British Prince Harry (38) unabashedly unpacked. Also about his drug use. Will that now be his undoing in his adopted country?

In his book, Harry openly admitted to having tried quite a few drugs in his life – cocaine, marijuana or even hallucinogenic mushrooms.

And also in an interview with trauma and addiction expert and physician Dr. Gabor Maté (79), who could be seen in a live stream worldwide, told the prince without hesitation about his drug experiences at the beginning of the month.

The big question now is: did Harry include his drug history on his visa application when he emigrated to the US with his wife Meghan? Because there is explicitly asked about drug offenses …