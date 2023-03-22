China: a spectacular sandstorm pollutes the air in the north of the country

Residents of affected areas are advised to “protect themselves well from the wind and sand” to “close doors and windows” and to reduce outdoor activities.

The images are extremely spectacular. Air pollution reached very high levels on Wednesday in Beijing due to a sandstorm, which covered other parts of the country with an orange haze and harmful to health.

The town of Julin covered by a layer of sand, March 2023 © STR / AFP

Extremely polluted air

The official air quality index in the Chinese capital is stuck at 500, the maximum level recorded, synonymous with “serious pollution”. Unofficial readings reported a level twice as high.

Beijing authorities have issued weather warnings and urged people to reduce outdoor activities as visibility fell Wednesday morning to less than a kilometer in some places.

The city of Jilin covered by sand, March 2023 © STR / AFP

PM10 particles

In parts of northern and northwest China, including the semi-desert region of Inner Mongolia, high winds and dust have turned the sky an eerie orange color.

Due in particular to the sand suspended in the air, visibility was sometimes reduced to a few hundred meters.

The city of Erenhot covered by sand, March 2023 © STR / AFP

According to the authorities, this pollution is mainly due to PM10 particles (with a diameter of less than 10 micrometers), which can be inhaled and aggravate respiratory problems.

Residents of affected areas should “protect themselves well from wind and sand and close doors and windows”, said the meteorological services, which advise wearing a mask outside.

The city of Yichang covered by sand, March 2023 © STR / AFP

Children, seniors and people with respiratory allergies should “limit their outings”, they also stressed.

Sandstorms are common in northern China in the spring, when the wind kicks up dust in this relatively dry part of the country.