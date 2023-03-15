ChatGPT: don’t want to pay for GPT-4? Bing already offers it for free

Bing was already using GPT-4, according to Microsoft

When Microsoft announced that Bing was compatible with ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot, neither company said which version of GPT was used beyond saying it was a next-gen version of the model that fed it. Today, OpenAI announced GPT-4, a significant update to GPT-3.5. And it turns out that Bing was using it all along.

« We’re happy to confirm that the new Bing runs on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search Microsoft’s Yusuf Mehdi, the company’s vice president and chief consumer marketing officer, wrote in a terse announcement, Today. ” If you’ve used the new Bing preview anytime in the past five weeks, you’ve already experienced an early version of this powerful template. he says.

Even if it seems quite surprising, it should be remembered that Microsoft will invest 10 billion dollars in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The technology giant aims to stay at the forefront of generative artificial intelligence against its competitors, such as Google, Meta or Apple. The company is already beginning to integrate it into most of its web services.

Microsoft, it should be noted, uses a combination of GPT-4 and its own model, Prometheus, in order to provide more up-to-date information and put guardrails around OpenAI’s model. After a rocky start, in part because the new Bing was prone to a few hallucinations, Microsoft quickly overhauled and fixed its AI-powered engine with a number of restrictions.

The Redmond firm, however, is beginning to loosen the screw: just yesterday, Microsoft extended the number of possible turns in a conversation to 15 and now allows users to make up to 150 chats per day. So if you want to try ChatGPT’s new GPT-4 model, follow our dedicated tutorial or just head over to Bing (or join the waiting list, if you haven’t already).

Source : Microsoft