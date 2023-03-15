Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Play multiplayer for free for five days

Activision has a little tidbit for anyone interested in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. You can try the game for free until the next Reloaded update.

Five days free pass for Call of Duty

Tomorrow, Thursday, March 16, 2023, it starts at 6 p.m. You can then let off steam in the shooter, which was only a few months old, for five days. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to enjoy all of the content. During this testing period, you’ll get access to a limited selection of multiplayer maps and special ops.

You can check out the new map Himmelmatt Expo as well as the 6×6 maps Mercado Las Almas, Shipment and Dome. The modes available are Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber and All or Nothing. Ground War and Invasdion will even be playable on the large Santa Seña map.

The first raid, Atomgrad, is also available for you to try out. Here you can expect cooperative three-player challenges in which you have to use stealth elements, as well as fight and solve puzzles.



With the Reloaded update, the second raid for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is already appearing. In addition, the third season brings the multiplayer mode Gunfight and Warzone Ranked including the recurring Plunder mode, in which you win by bagging the most money.