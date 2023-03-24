ChatGPT will soon also take care of preparing your holidays

Answer questions, write assignments, become a lawyer… ChatGPT can do a lot of things. Artificial intelligence will soon also find your dream vacation and plan it for you.

For some, preparing for their next vacation is a real pleasure and the feeling of being far away before time. For others, it’s a real no-brainer. And for the latter, the essential ChatGPT will perhaps be the best of allies.

OpenAI, the creator of conversational artificial intelligence, unveiled a new function added via plug-ins on Thursday evening. By implementing them in applications or websites, this will enable ChatGPT for research, information, help with creation, etc.

ChatGPT, your new travel agent

Among the first services to adopt plug-ins, the Expedia group – also including the Abritel and Hotels.com platforms – proudly announced its new tool which will be offered to ChatGPT users. If you use artificial intelligence and activate the function, it will then be possible to ask him to book your next stay.

All the data compiled by the tour operator (flight schedules and prices, availability of hotels or accommodation, activities, etc.), i.e. some “70 petabytes of data”, specifies Expedia, will feed the AI ​​to respond quickly and efficiently to requests. And this new possibility offered by OpenAI is a two-way asset: for brands, it’s a way to attract customers looking for time savings and precise answers without having to search on their own. For ChatGPT, a way to retrieve data in real time to be even more precise in its answers and therefore useful, by connecting to continuously fed third-party services.

The Expedia travel platform comes to integrate ChatGPT to facilitate the preparation of holidays © Expedia

And Expedia promises very easy use: all you have to do is indicate as naturally as possible to ChatGPT the desired destination, the possible dates of the stay, the type of flight sought (with or without a stopover, according to a certain price, near such a city, etc. ), the desired housing options and the AI ​​will display the results it deems relevant. According to the platform, it would even be able to indicate to the traveler the best time to book by knowing the fluctuation of prices. Once the user has all the necessary information, ChatGPT will then redirect him to Expedia to finalize his reservation.

AI to detect fraud and boost support

Expedia adds that its virtual agents, powered by AI, can also more easily solve post-booking problems (flight cancellation, program change, unforeseen, etc.). “More than 30 million virtual conversations (have) saved 8 million hours in agent working time,” the group points out, adding that AI is also used to detect fraud more massively, to adjust the rankings displayed or to further strengthen customer support.

Expedia and its brands aren’t the only ones that will rely on ChatGPT to help plan your vacation. The Kayak flight comparator is also one of the first brands to implement the OpenAI plug-in on its site and application. You will soon be able to request a specific flight with all the options you want. No need to browse pages and pages to find out if you are entitled to hold baggage or if the attractive rate is not simply possible with a bank card that you do not have.