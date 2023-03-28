Check out George Rhoads and his interesting dreampop proposal with... Regional Mexican?

We cannot “turn a blind eye”, currently, the Mexican regional is going through a very interesting moment. Above all, because many young artists are combining the sounds of our country with rap or other genres. But even if you don’t believe it, there are those who mix traditional Mexa music with more modern rhythms, such as the case of George Rhoads.

At only 25 years old, this singer-songwriter is breaking it very hard, as he created his own musical style, the sierreño dream, where regional Mexican and alternative music come together, resulting in a unique combination. And if you don’t know George Rhoads, don’t worry, here we present it to you with everything and his curious proposal.

Here we will introduce you to George Rhoads and his pop sierreño proposal/Photo via Facebook: George Rhoads

Who is George Rhoads?

George Rhoads is a Mexican singer-songwriter, originally from the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.. Like many others, he led a “normal life”, as he studied Communications. However, as he grew up he fell in love with music, to such an extent that from a very young age he began to play with different bands from Guadalajara.

The first musical project in the form of George Rhoads was –curiously– Los Rhoads, an alternative rock group that he formed with several friends and that in 2018 released an album called Sobra el tiempo. Despite the fact that they were gaining some fame in the Guadalajara scene, this guy wanted to experiment with other styles and genres.

George Rhoads began playing with the band Los Rhoads/Photo via Facebook: George Rhoads

That is why in 2020, George Rhoads releases his debut single as a soloist, “Love or pleasure”, a song that has all the dreampop vibe, which reminds us of artists like Mac DeMarco or Cuco. Throughout that year he continued to release other songs, such as “See you tomorrow”, with which he still had not completely detached himself from his influences.

But the real change within George Rhoads’s proposal came in 2021, when he premiered “Yes, I see myself with you”, a song that combines that alternative sound with regional Mexican music and where he collaborates with Valerio and PROUX, two young artists who had already been working on this peculiar mix of rhythms.

George Rhoads went from alternative music to sierreño dream

Throughout that year, George Rhoads kept putting out interesting songssuch as “Las caricias de ayer” (with PROUX, Valiero and Zyanya), “I forget you slowly”, “I don’t want you as a friend” (in collaboration with the rapper Deser) and “Algo bien” (with the participation of Masta Roi) , where he continued experimenting and working with various artists.

Finally, George Rhoads closed 2021 by releasing his first EP, called Radio Losantos, Vol. 1, a short-lived record material in collaboration with PROUX full of collaborators and raffled combinations of genres, because in the tracklist we have six songs ranging from R&B, dreampop and rap.

Despite releasing this EP, George Rhoads’s musical restlessness does not stop. In 2022, he also released a bunch of singles, including “LIGHT UP”, “Put on a fart” with Blnko, “Here we continue” with Palmasur, “Yellow the morning”, “I don’t shy away” and “Te gusta la loquera”where the interest in mixing their sound with the Mexican regional is increasingly evident.

2023 will be an important year for George Rhoads

As if this weren’t enough, that same year saw the light sierreno dreamthe second EP by George Rhoads where he included some of the singles that he released in all those months and that made the Mexican industry notice what he was doing. so much so at the end of 2022, he signed a record contract with Sony Music Mexico.

Now with the support of a transnational record label, George Rhoads continues to polish his style and release surprising songssuch as “Casa en llamas”, “Ando al ciego”, “Don’t move the old man” (in collaboration with Moiza and Antonin Padilla) and “Un gallito” with Nico Orozco, with whom little by little he has gained a loyal audience.

And everything looks like 2023 will be one of the most important years in George Rhoads’ careerbecause he plans to release more new music that probably – taking advantage of the popularity of the Mexican regional at present – ​​will reach all corners of the country and get more fans for his musical project.

What makes George Rhoads special?

There is no doubt that currently, we have a lot of young artists in Mexico doing very interesting things. Above all – regardless of gender – the vast majority are managing to reach the chaviza, thanks to the fact that they speak their language and understand the memes or references on the internet. Ed Maverick and Bratty are the perfect example of this phenomenon, and George Rhoads also falls into this category.

And it is that it is very easy to connect with the songs of George Rhoads, because his sincere and direct lyrics talk about things that we have all gone through, such as love and heartbreak, having a good time with your friends, the blowout and much more. Without a doubt, we assure you that you will find a song by this artist with which you identify.

But maybe The most valuable thing about George Rhoads is his musical proposal, since he is innovating by creating something that he calls sierreño dream, a fusion of indie rock, dreampop and R&B with a regional Mexican touch.. And without a doubt, this combination makes him stand out from the rest of the artists –also young– who are breaking it in this genre (especially with the lying down corridos).

So If you want to listen to something fresh, that mixes alternative sounds with the music of our country and lyrics without so many rolls, you have to pay attention to George Rhoads. Because his name will most likely sound harsh for years to come.

It may interest you