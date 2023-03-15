Check out the official F1 racing rig, yours for a million kroner

The coolest gift of the year to all racing geeks has just been unveiled, the official F1 racing rig based on the 2022 season winner Red Bull Racing RB18. Complete with curved screen, computer, speakers and a host of other lavish components, enough to satisfy most racing geeks anyway. Although, unfortunately, the spectacle does not have any form of full exercise, much to the chagrin of our dear editor-in-chief.

The simulator comes in two different paint finishes and you can choose either Max Verstappen’s version or his team mate Sergio Perez. The price tag, yes it is just over a million kroner. As found! Pre-order your copy today, here.

What do you think, this year’s Christmas present?