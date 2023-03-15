Microsoft mitigates actively exploited EOP vulnerability in Outlook



An important security update is available for Microsoft Outlook for Windows: Shortly after the official patch day, the company submitted a separate update for Outlook that is strongly recommended to all users.





Microsoft has thus defused a security hole in Outlook for Windows which, according to the group, is already being actively exploited. Therefore, a timely update of Outlook is now urgently recommended.

Microsoft Threat Intelligence has discovered limited, targeted abuse of a vulnerability in Outlook for Windows that allows NTLM credentials to be stolen. Microsoft has all the important ones Information about the CVE-2023-23397 vulnerability published: This is therefore the critical EoP (Elevation of Privilege) vulnerability. The vulnerability is particularly dangerous because attackers can exploit it without user interaction.

The group is now also providing one Documentation and a script readywhich organizations can use to determine if they have already been attacked or if there has been an attempt to exploit the vulnerability.

Affected Products

All supported versions of Microsoft Outlook for Windows are affected. Other versions of Microsoft Outlook such as Android, iOS, Mac, as well as Outlook on the web and other M365 services are not affected.

Technical details CVE-2023-23397 is a critical EoP vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook that is triggered when an attacker sends a message with an extended MAPI property with a UNC path to an SMB share (TCP 445) on a threat actor controlled server sends. No user interaction is required. The connection to the remote SMB server sends the user’s NTLM negotiation message, which the attacker can then forward to other systems that support NTLM authentication for authentication. Online services like Microsoft 365 don’t support NTLM authentication and aren’t vulnerable to attacks from these messages.

