Today, Instagram is one of the most popular social networks on the market, accumulating a total of 1.2 billion users globally.

It is estimated that there are more than 50 million content creators who live throughout the world, of which just over 440 thousand are in Mexico.

In 2021, OnlyFans already had more than 150 million subscribers around the world, who would have spent close to 2.3 billion dollars.

At a time when the sale of content on social networks continues to grow, foot photos on platforms such as OnlyFans, Instagram or others, is one of the most popular in the digital conversation and this is what a young woman responded when a tiktoker He asked him what he does.

Social networks are not only spaces for interaction and sharing messages, but have also become interesting work tools and, incidentally, platforms for generating substantial income.

For young millennials y centennialsreality dictates that the fact of living from the sale of content on social networks is one of the most profitable and, of course, it is one of the most popular professions in the last decade, but more especially in the last three years.

Under this framework, we live in a scenario in which TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and, of course, OnlyFans, are part of the deck of options available to those who want to become content creators.

“I sell foot photos on Instagram”; show how much you earn and surprise tiktoker

That said, it is important to point out that explicit content (nudity or pornography), as well as those that appeal to people’s fetishes, are those that, in a way, have a popularity worth noting.

To mention an example, by October 2021, OnlyFans already had more than 150 million subscribers worldwide, which would have spent about 2.3 billion dollars; of that total, around 85 percent would have done so in content of a pornographic nature, which is the most popular.

What’s this all about? A tiktoker who identifies himself as @lost_cristian carries out his content by taking to the streets to interview various people. In one of her most recent videos, a young woman surprised said content creator by revealing that she had 135,000 euros in her bank account, about 2,710,000 Mexican pesos. Immediately afterwards, the tiktoker asked the young woman what she does, answering “I sell foot photos on Instagram.”

On a previous occasion, OnlyFans creator known as “Mars” Aguirre revealed that the content that sells the most through said platform is that of its “dirty feet”.

In the end, it is clear that young people and, in general, a large number of users already have in mind that through social networks it is possible to generate significant income and, consequently, stop working during office hours.

