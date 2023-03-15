James Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy

Then it was official, James Gunn will direct Warner Bros’ next big Man of Steel film, the film he himself also wrote the script for. This he himself just announced via his Instagram-conto and the film’s premiere date is set for July 11, 2025. Superman: Legacy will also be the starting point for the first part of the new DCU, which goes by the name ‘Chapter One, Gods & Monsters’.

“Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt said, when he saw the release date, he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized.

It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.

Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.

So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter).

Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude.

But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey.”

We are of course fantastically happy about the news and it is truly about time that steel ice gets its very own film again.

What do you think about this, tagged?