Amazon’s Fallout series has wrapped filming

There have been a number of leaks recently from various scenes from Amazon’s upcoming TV series Fallout – all of which looked surprisingly good. The series is based on the classic game series, although not many details have been revealed yet.

One thing we do know for sure, though, is that Walton Goggins (Vice Principals, Django Unchained, Maze Runner: The Death Cure) is playing one of the main characters, and of course he knows a lot about the production status. As it turns out, the series appears to have wrapped filming, with Goggins writing on Instagram: “Been quiet… been busy… but now… I wrapped FALLOUT (wait til you see this fucking tsunami coming your way!)”

Fallout doesn’t yet have a release month (or even a release year), but it’s widely expected to premiere on Prime Video in late 2023 or early 2024. With at least most of the filming completed, we think a late 2023 release seems reasonable.