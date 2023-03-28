Assassin’s Creed, Batman, LEGO and Forza Horizon are all available on Xbox Store

eat ogni martedì Return i Deals with Gold on Xbox Storegli gli sconti dedicati agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, che potranno aquistare una valanga di giochi per Xbox Series X/S a prezzo scontato per sette giorni.
With new games on offer we found Forza Horizon 5, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker SagaThimbleweed Park, Batman Arkham Knight, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and so many others
Xbox Store Deals with Gold
- Fishing Planet – Advanced Starter Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Starter Pack Sale
- Fishing Planet – Deluxe Starter Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Starter Pack Sale
- Fishing Planet – Golden Starter Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Starter Pack Sale
- Flat Heroes PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Franchise Hits Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 40% Franchise Hits Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Franchise Hits Sale
- Four Kings Casino: All-In Starter Pack Add-On 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Four Kings Casino: Double Down Starter Pack Add-On 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Fueled Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Leak: Melodies of Steel Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Point & Click Sale
- Leak: Melodies of Steel – Back to School Costume Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Leak: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Point & Click Sale
- Leak: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Leak: Melodies of Steel – Fantasy Costume Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Leak: Melodies of Steel – Way of the Sword Costume Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Galaxy Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Point & Click Sale
- Genesis Noir Xbox Game Pass 60% Point & Click Sale
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Point & Click Sale
- Gnomes Garden: Lost King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Point & Click Sale
- Goetia Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Point & Click Sale
- Gorogoa Smart Delivery 70% Point & Click Sale
- GreedFall Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Headliner: NoviNews Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Point & Click Sale
- Headspun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Point & Click Sale
- Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Hidden Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Point & Click Sale
- Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- I Am Dead Smart Delivery 50% Point & Click Sale
- Indiecalypse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Point & Click Sale
- Infinite Mini Golf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Point & Click Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- Iron Crypticle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Jump and Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- (PROTOTYPE) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- A Memoir Blue Xbox Game Pass 25% Point & Click Sale
- A Sketchbook About Her Sun Smart Delivery 40% Point & Click Sale
- Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader Add-On 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Point & Click Sale
- Goodbye Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Point & Click Sale
- Afterglitch Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Point & Click Sale
- Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Point & Click Sale
- Almost My Floor Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Point & Click Sale
- Almost My Floor (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Point & Click Sale
- AntVentor Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Point & Click Sale
- AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Armikrog Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Point & Click Sale
- As Far As The Eye Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Point & Click Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75%
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: 2022 Bassmaster Classic Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80% Franchise Hits Sale
- Best Month Ever! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Point & Click Sale
- BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Bomber Crew Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Point & Click Sale
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Point & Click Sale
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood Add-On 33% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles Add-On 33% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot Add-On 33% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck Add-On 33% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass Add-On 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 Add-On 40% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Brawl Chess + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- Bullet Beat Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Butterflies Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Duty 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call Of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: World at War Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Point & Click Sale
- Castle on the Coast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Castlestorm Ii Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Point & Click Sale
- Catie in MeowmeowLand Smart Delivery 50% Point & Click Sale
- Chef’s Tail Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Point & Click Sale
- Chinatown Detective Agency Xbox Game Pass 40% Point & Click Sale
- Cinders PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Point & Click Sale
- Citizen Sleeper Xbox Game Pass 30% Point & Click Sale
- Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Cotton Games’ New Game Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Point & Click Sale
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time Smart Delivery 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect Smart Delivery 60% Point & Click Sale
- Crossout – Insomnia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Crossout — Biter Starter Pack Add-On 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Crossout — Cleaner Starter Pack Add-On 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Cymatically Muffed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Dakar Desert Rally Smart Delivery 30% Franchise Hits Sale
- Dark Grim Mariupolis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Dark Quest 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Point & Click Sale
- Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Darksiders III Xbox Game Pass 70% Franchise Hits Sale
Gli sconti are validated fine al April 3, 2023i giochi contrassegnati dal asterisk symbol
They are on offer only for Xbox LIVE Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.