Zendure brings the first battery storage specifically for balcony solar systems



Balcony solar systems are currently experiencing a massive boom. So that the owners of such a system can improve their self-sufficiency rate, the manufacturer Zendure has now presented a first storage system specifically for this application.





Normally, the balcony solar systems are connected to the electricity grid of the apartment via a socket. The energy they generate can then either be used directly or fed into the grid. The new Solarflow now also offers users of small photovoltaic systems the opportunity to store the energy they generate during the day for use in the evening hours.



The storage system can be assembled from modular LFP batteries. One of them has a capacity of 960 watt hours, a maximum of four can be combined to form a battery with 3840 watt hours. That should roughly cover the needs of average households. The memory modules are connected via a direct plug-in connection and not via cables hanging around.

Simply insert

A hub provides the connection to the rest of the system, which is clamped between the solar modules and the inverter using the conventional MC4 connectors. Here, electricity can then be routed to the batteries or into the home network as required. The entire construction follows the standards of IP65 certification, which makes it possible to install the storage system on the balcony, for example.

Users can communicate with the memory via a smartphone app that uses Bluetooth as a connection path and read the charge level, among other things. According to the manufacturer, the storage system should work with all common balcony solar systems, as with these there is an upper limit of 800 watts of maximum output. The memory can deliver up to 1200 watts into the home network. Zendure has not yet named prices. Ultimately, however, these will be known by the start of advance sales in April.

