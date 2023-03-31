Doritos in 93 pesos surprise the consumer in networks

Doritos has become a benchmark for consumption due to how important the snack consumption market has become.

There are resources on the market that have become definitive in the way the consumer is involved.

The price of products has led the consumer’s gaze in the midst of this inflation, to phenomena increasingly determined by the purchasing power they have.

Some Doritos At a price of 93 pesos they surprised a consumer who documented the cost in social networksunleashing all kinds of comments.

The effect of inflation on the market has been measured in studies such as the “June 2022 Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey“, where I know recognize what are the main phenomena impacting on consumer behavior and it was discovered that for 68 percent of them the increase in prices in physical stores was the main impediment to making purchases, while for 40 percent it was the non-existence of the products for being out of stock.

Doritos and an unexpected action

Some Doritos at a cost of 93 pesos caught the attention of a consumer, who showed the image on social networks with accounts such as jf (@juanfero_o, Twitter).

“93 pesos some Doritos”, published the tiktoker criticizing the price of the snack and with this action the comments have not been long in coming on social networks. Some users such as Fabiansiedad justified the price as a correct measure to prevent these foods from being consumed, due to the high amount of ingredients that this product has.

“The net that good! It is pure fat, refined flour and agro-industrial corn. It also has glucose, maltodextrin and sugar and they put tartrazine on it, better not eat that, “celebrated the user.

Others assured that the product was being sold on Oxxo and that is why its price was especially high, as @chadsantos did, while honey bun said that it was cheaper to “snack” with carrot and cucumber.

In a price comparison exercise, 370-gram Doritos are priced at 84 pesos in Chedraui; 84.90 pesos in Soriana and 90.18 pesos in Bodega Aurrerá.

There are various exercises that have been denounced on social networks, where users report the price increase that certain products have had in the market, highly impacting the consumer and their purchasing power.

This has obviously led stores to think about strategies to be able to mobilize their products, which is why in the face of rising prices and consumer awareness of saving on their spending, it has become fundamental today, which is why we see more and more actions like the one you implemented Walmart in the United States where it began displaying low-cost, low-turnover products, such as clothing and baby strollers, in a special way, using mannequins or creating special displays for high-priced baby items.

Brands play a key role in the way they relate to the consumer today. This role is none other than maintaining a clear connection with the consumer, following increasingly valuable guidelines that are thought of in the way consumption is exercised today.

With this in mind, a resource for brands is clear and it is the way in which they are adapting to inflation, either by displaying products in a special way and the consumer, denouncing the cost that certain products have reached.