This is Kame Paradise: the controversial Dragon Ball Z video game with adult content

This is Kame Paradise: the controversial Dragon Ball Z video game with adult content

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 31, 2023

Master Roshi is one of the most controversial characters in Dragon Ball. The franchise shows him as an old man who clearly practices sexual harassment against young girls like Bulma, Lunch y Milkjust to name a few.

Someone has taken this feature to develop a controversial video game that is only for adults. It’s called Kame Paradise and it’s in its third installment, titled Multiverse X. With Master Roshi as the main character, they embark on an adventure based on the Dragon Ball Z arcs.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *