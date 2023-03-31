The Fantastic Four reboot gets a new screenwriter

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot has received a brand new screenwriter, namely Josh Friedman, who most recently worked with James Cameron on Avatar: The Way of Water, who is now expected to work on what was previously started internally.

Kevin Feige has recently come out and talks about how this new version of the beloved superheroes will be an extremely important part of the MCU for the future and that they set the bar “very high” for what they want to achieve with the project.

Currently, it is still Matt Shakman who will be in charge of the direction and the film is expected to premiere in cinemas around the world on February 14, 2025

Do you think Marvel will manage to do the Fantastic Four justice?