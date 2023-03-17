Far Cry 5 celebrates its fifth anniversary with a double image update for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Earlier this week, Ubisoft reminded us that Far Cry 5 turns five later this month and told us that it would celebrate with a “highly requested feature for next generation consoles”. You didn’t have to be the sharpest tool in the box to guess what the publisher was referring to, and now the surprise is actually already here.

A new update is available for Far Cry 5 for both Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and if you download it, you can enjoy the already amazing adventure in 60 frames per second. This does not come at the expense of image quality either. In fact, the update means we get to play in 4K for Xbox Series X, 2880×1620 for Playstation 5 and 1080p for Xbox Series S.

These upgrades won’t just bring some old players back to the cult. They might even bring in some new ones, this as Far Cry 5 gets a free weekend from March 23-27 across all platforms.

Should more games get this kind of upgrade so long after launch or is it work for nothing?