Chef James Tahhan’s son suffers facial accident

MIAMI.- He son of the chef James Tahhan little Jamie Tahhan, suffered an accident this weekend when he slipped and hit his face.

“Yesterday (Saturday), we had one of the biggest scares we’ve ever had. Our @babychefj slipped and hit his face pretty hard. We took him to the hospital as an emergency, they checked him out and luckily he didn’t have any fractures. Six stitches and a fairly severe wound, but with the support of the doctors he will be recovering well. He has good spirits and good energy,” the boy’s parents expressed on social networks.

In the publication they shared on Instagram, James Tahhan and his partner -Russel Conde- are seen supporting the little boy while he was treated at the health center.

James Tahhan and his partner thank you for the support

“Thank you for your messages of affection. We were very afraid for a moment. If you know of home remedies for scars, we are all ears,” added Jamie’s parents, who showed several photos of the effects of the accident.

Likewise, James Tahhan and Russel Conde showed the early evolution of Jamie Tahhan by sharing a carousel with photographs of the boy’s progress and mood.

“Thank you for your hundreds of messages and your good energy in times of distress. Jamie is in very good spirits, she saw herself in the mirror and the only thing she tells us is: ‘don’t worry, I’m fine,'” they indicated.