Chest Training: Know 3 Basic Exercises | metropolises

Bodybuilding workouts must involve all muscle groups so that the student achieves a uniform result. Although many people end up focusing more on their arms, legs and buttocks, the pecs cannot be overlooked.

Get to know three exercise options to grow your pectorals and leave them defined, according to personal trainer Leandro Twin.

Arm flexion

This famous exercise is forgotten by many at the time of activity. Dedicate yourself to him even if it’s for a few minutes. “It’s an exercise that builds hypertrophy a lot and people don’t put it into training. It’s a bench press style. But you are pushing your body upwards”, reinforces the professional.

bench press

“The bench press can be performed incline, decline, with a barbell or with dumbbells. It is important to bring the shoulders together before executing the movement and then do it with the scapulae abducted”, details Twin.

Changes in the rhythm of training should be evaluated so as not to cause problems on a daily basis.

To read more, visit the portal SportLifepartner of metropolises.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.