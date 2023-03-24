franceinfo junior. What is trisomy 21?

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, the children of franceinfo junior ask questions to Sigrid Baillon, one of the leaders of the Fédération Trisomie 21 France.

Tuesday, March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. a day decreed by the United Nations to make the general public aware of this. The subject is of interest to CM2 students at the Jacques Prévert school in Meyzieu in the Rhône. To answer their many questions, the franceinfo junior program hands its microphone to Sigrid Baillon, one of the leaders of the Trisomie 21 France Federation.

To start, Robert first wants to know what trisomy 21 is. Maïssa wonders how many people are born with trisomy 21 each year. “Is trisomy 21 a handicap?” Kaïm continues at the microphone of the show. Ouijdane takes the floor in turn: “Can children with trisomy 21 go to school like us?” asks the CM2 student. In the aftermath, Kaïm wonders if adults with Down syndrome can also work. To close the show, Faustine asks: “Can they fall in love?”

On this page, re-listen in full to this franceinfo junior program on trisomy 21.