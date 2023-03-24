State of SP records drop in the number of dengue cases this year

The state of São Paulo recorded from January until March 16th, 35,600 cases of dengue and 25 deaths caused by the disease, according to the balance of the State Department of Health (SES). In the same period of 2022, 41 thousand cases and 39 deaths were confirmed. The period of greatest dengue transmission begins in late spring and extends to early autumn, when climatic conditions are more favorable for vector proliferation.

According to information from the SES, the folder permanently carries out actions to combat the mosquito that transmits dengue with support to municipalities, which are responsible for field work to prevent the disease. The alert is for the control and elimination of the breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, because with the warmer climate the proliferation is easier.

“Our biggest concern is the Northwest of the state, where the climate is warmer, the metropolitan region of São Paulo and the capital of São Paulo. These places are called hot spots for which we always keep alert. With this higher temperature, rainfall intensity and the complete adaptation of the mosquito, we have the perfect package for the mosquito to proliferate if we do not have control over the breeding sites”, explained the director of the Disease Control Coordination (CCD) of SES, Regina de Paula.

Subscribe to O POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts in stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

According to the director of SES, the lower number of cases and deaths compared to last year is due to the seasonality of the disease. In winter, the tendency is for a decrease in cases, but in addition to having months of the year when it is possible to observe a high transmission rate, there are other periods in which epidemic and inter-epidemic cycles occur from one year to another.

“In 2016 we had an epidemic in the state. Then we have to know which virus is circulating, whether it is 1 or 2. There are a number of factors that can lead to this. We have the notification and the issue of the municipality limit. There are cities that border others that have a high incidence, but they are silent. For these, we ask for special attention to notification and symptoms”, said Paula.

The guideline is that when noticing sudden fever, nausea, body pain, pain behind the eyes, the person seeks medical attention and takes the exam to make sure. De Paula said that current cases have been milder, but it is extremely important that the population is alert to any sign. “If you have any symptoms, you should start hydration and look for a health unit. We have a peak of seasonality, but we cannot forget dengue throughout the year. It is also important that people take a day out of the week to take care of the surroundings of the garden, the gutter of the house, eliminate breeding sites. That makes all the difference,” recalled the director.

About the current scenario, de Paula reinforced that despite the lower number of cases compared to last year, dengue never offers a very peaceful scenario. “We work for everyone to be in control and by avoiding even one case, we are already succeeding. The scenario is less intense, but it is always a concern, because from one moment to the next there may be an increase. What we want is for these cases not to happen.”

About the vaccine against dengue, she said that the immunizer went through the analysis of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which is one of the criteria for the government to start buying and distributing the vaccine, but there is still no sign about the purchase.

Doubts, Reviews and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags









