Cheyenne Ochsenknecht didn’t want her father to lead her down the aisle at the wedding

Cheyenne Ochsenknecht’s wedding can be seen in the new episode “Die Ochsenknechts”. But the question arises as to where father Uwe is.

Cheyenne Ochsenknecht (22) was not led to the altar by her father – and now reveals why. She said yes to Niko Sifkovits (27) at a wedding in the country in August last year. Their daughter Mavie (1) was born about a month and a half earlier and shortly thereafter the wedding made the family complete. However, in the trailer for the new episode “Die Ochsenknechts” the fans noticed that Uwe Ochsenknecht (66) is not to be seen.

The 22-year-old walked down the aisle without her father and the question arose: where was her father? These questions piled up on Instagram and Cheyenne Ochsenknecht has now responded. She explained in her story that her father was of course present at the wedding. However, it was actually intentional that he did not lead her to the altar. In an interview with RTL, she said: “For anyone wondering where my father was at the wedding: he was at the wedding, don’t worry.”

Cheyenne Ochsenknecht did not go to the altar alone

However, the bride did not walk down the aisle alone. It was actually planned that Uwe Ochsenknecht should have been at her side. But then Cheyenne and Niko had another idea: “I thought it was somehow nicer with Mavie. I felt that was right. I had the idea that I would walk down the aisle with Mavie. Of course I also wanted to risk everything for Nino to run out of tears.”