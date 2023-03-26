Jonathan Mayors was arrested for assaulting a woman in New York

Do you remember when we told you that Marvel was walking down the street of bitterness? Well, hope that things have not improved, quite the opposite. And it is that this Saturday, March 25, it was announced that Jonathan Majors, the villain of Ant-Man 3, was arrested for assaulting a woman.

Was the TMZ website who announced that Jonathan Majors, 33, was arrested in New York City this weekend. According to police, the actor faces charges of strangulation, assault and harassment against a woman who is believed to be his girlfriend.

Jonathan Majors was arrested by the New York police. Photo: Getty Images

NYPD arrested Jonathan Majors

According to police sources cited by the portal, the police officers of said city responded to a call around 11 a.m. near the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattanwhere a woman said she had a fight with Jonathan Majors.

The same sources mentioned that the alleged victim, who is reportedly the actor’s girlfriend, had visible facial injuries They took her to a hospital where she was reported stable. On the other hand, Majors was arrested and he was released hours later.

The actor faces charges of violence against a woman who is apparently his girlfriend. Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Majors was accused of beating and choking a woman who is believed to be his girlfriend

Police sources told TMZ that it all started when Jonathan Major’s girlfriend started arguing with the actor after leaving a bar in Brooklyn, and while both returned home aboard a taxi.

Apparently The actor’s girlfriend saw a woman text Majors. The situation escalated until Jonathan Majors got angry and allegedly slapped and choked his partner, who stayed at someone else’s house and the next morning denounced the actor.

Jonathan Majors has been released and his representative says he did nothing wrong. Photo: Getty Images

Majors’ rep says the actor hasn’t done anything wrong

Although the actor has not commented on the matter, a representative for Jonathan Majors told TMZ that the also star of Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’, “he hasn’t done anything wrong” and that they hope to “clear their name and clear this up.” What do you think?

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors in ‘Creed III’/Photo: MGM

