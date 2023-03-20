China launches state-sponsored dating app

The new app called Palm Guixi is supposed to make it possible to organize blind dates.

The city Guixi in east China province Jiangxi launched a government-sponsored dating service. The app “Palm Guixi’ uses data from single residents of the city to build the dating platform. This should make it possible to organize blind dates, as the state-run newspaper China Youth Daily reports.

The app is loud The Guardian Part of a nationwide initiative to increase marriage rates in the Republic. It has fallen over the past 10 years. While it is in Republic 2021 5.4 marriages per 1,000 people, there were 6 marriages in the USA.

declining birth rate

In other cities in the province, local governments also organize various events to bring people together. In Gao’an, for example, a meeting for young singles took place. They were able to dress traditionally, play games, and get closer while feeling the “depth of Chinese culture,” it said. About 100 people attended the event at Ruizhou Fuya Park.