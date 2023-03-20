Telefe’s decision after the scandal with Marcelo Corazza from “Big Brother”

The week began very tormented for one of the most important television channels, Telefe. What happened is that one of its producers, Marcelo Corazza, who is also the first winner of the reality show “Big Brother” in 2001, was arrested this afternoon along with other people for alleged corruption with minors. This undoubtedly shocked many, especially the channel.

Through social networks, some images of the arrest of the famous Marcelo Corazza. One of the details that caught the attention of the journalist Adriana Bravista, who expressed herself on her Twitter account, was that Telefe would have chosen not to speak or publish anything about this topic.

Marcelo Corazza, arrested.

The event occurred this Monday after this morning personnel from the Personnel Trafficking Division of the Buenos Aires City Police gave the order to carry out several raids, one of them at an address belonging to the producer Marcelo breastplate and for that reason he was arrested and taken to the police station. The cause under investigation is the corruption of minors.

Maite Peñoñori, a panelist for “Intruders”, a cycle hosted by Flor de la V, was one of the journalists who broke this news on the American floor. “Now he is working as a producer at Telefe,” to which Pampito added: “He never stopped working for Telefehe has always been linked as a producer to the channel since it came out”.

According to judicial sources, there are three other detainees for the cause and the homes that were raided belong to the province of Buenos Aires and Misiones. Cell phones, external disks, flash drives, tablets, notebooks and VHS cassettes were seized at these addresses, and the detainees are reportedly at the disposal of Justice. The truth is Marcelo Corazzaone of those involved, became a well-known figure in the entertainment world and his arrest caused surprise.

One of the tweets launched by the famous Adriana Bravista.

As they told in “A la Tarde”, Marcelo Corazza He is one more employee of Telefe and he was always “cared for”, according to the journalist Tartu. “Telefe rebanked him,” he added. They even released the controversial fact that the detainee’s lawyers are the channel’s lawyers. “Ah, so they rebank him,” said Karina Mazzocco.

“20 years have passed, a whole system protected him (referring to Corazza), he renewed his employment contract, he continues to appear on the screen and now the same name”, said sharp Luis Ventura on the floor of America. According to Ventura, in 2001 a hidden video had appeared in which Corazza would have had a suspicious attitude with a minor, a note that at that time was covered by “Intruders”, that is, Luis Ventura. “They were against this issue going on the air. They killed us for 20 years and now look,” the journalist launched.

What Tamara Paganini said about the arrest of her former partner, Marcelo Corazza

“The producer Nahuel just called me asking me about Marcelo. I was very uninformed, I don’t know what he was accused of,” began the blonde, former reality partner of the detainee Marcelo Corazzain “Intruders”.

After Flor de la V told her that it was an investigation case for alleged human trafficking, she said: “Marcelo Corazza, human trafficking? It doesn’t close me.”