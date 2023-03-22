Chinese horoscope: find out what the stars have in store for you in advance of the long weekend

the chinese horoscope It is today one more source of consultation, for those who somehow seek to anticipate the facts.

Eastern astrology has, literally, centuries of trajectory and accumulation of knowledge, so without a doubt the Chinese horoscope will always help you.

For centuries the western zodiac predominated over the eastern one.

This is what dictates andl Chinese horoscope for the days prior to Friday, March 24.

For the Rat, these are days where he will live the new beginning that he so longed for. The Tiger and the Ox will have to put aside their fight for impossible things, choose their battles carefully and readjust their expectations. The Rabbit will feel more than ever the need for love and support from his family.

The Dragon will have to stop waiting for certain rewards, fulfilling his duty will not always be recognized. The Snake will probably lend its ear to someone who needs it a lot. The Horse should get out of the routine a bit and change course, the planets they will favor it. The Goat will need a lot of patience and understanding during these days.

The energies of Yin and Yang are the central axis of the zodiac wheel of the East.

If you are a Monkey, be very careful with deceptions and falsehoods, not everything is what it seems. The Rooster should pay special attention to the advice he receives these days, it could get him out of a bind. The Dog and the Pig will have to be very attentive and sharpen their eyes on the path traveled, certain details could make a difference.

Double Rabbit Energy

In the preview of the weekend, the Chinese horoscope it augurs positive things for all the animals of the zodiac.

2023 is considered the Year of the Water Rabbit according to oriental astrology.

In the year of the Water Rabbit, it is not a minor fact that during the following days this powerful influence hangs over everyone. There will be an excellent astral climate for self-improvement, launching ventures or businesses, and dedication to studies.