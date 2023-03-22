By? Banco del Bienestar will no longer receive remittances in Mexico

Be very careful with this information for families that receive money from abroad through the Banco del Bienestar. the mexican bank advertisement that since February 28 he stopped receiving remittances from any bank, shadowing or integrating company.

By? Now where is the money going to go? Here we just tell you.

Why will the Banco del Bienestar no longer receive remittances?

According to Banco del Bienestar, what it wants is to focus on the expansion of the branch network in the country and continue with the banking of beneficiaries of social programs.

That is why, since December of last year, they warned the remittance companies that they were going to leave the remittance market. They say that it is not an impromptu decision and that it is not true either that Wells Fargo, the bank of the United States, canceled the sending of remittances to the Banco del Bienestar.

Illustrative photo: Darkroom

And then? As of February 28, the remittance service was officially in charge of Financiera para el Bienestar, which was previously Telecomm.

“The objective was to have a gradual and orderly exit that would not affect the beneficiaries or clients of remittances.“, read in the statement.

What happened to Wells Fargo and what does it have to do with the Welfare Bank and remittances?

Wells Fargo, one of the largest banks in the United States, recently sent emails to their clients to inform them that as of April 21 they will no longer be able to send remittances to Banco del Bienestar.

Several experts affirmed that this happened because Banco del Bienestar did not meet the requirements in security procedures, for example, to prevent money laundering.

Photo: Social Networks

It may interest you