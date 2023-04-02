DEL playoffs live at MagentaSport semi-final round 2: Wolfsburg this time with a lightning start / Ingolstadt wins the spectacle in Mannheim: 9 goals, scuffles, flying coins, a curious coach gesture

MagentaSport

What a spectacle in the semifinals in Mannheim: Ingolstadt wins 6:3 at the Eagles, equals in the series to 1:1. After the 2:0 lead, Mannheim comes back with the 2:2, in the 3rd period Ingolstadt strikes ice cold within 2 minutes with 3 goals. Towards the end the fists, cups and coins fly. Mannheim’s coach Bill Stewart is carried away to a strange gesture with a white cloth. “It was too easy. We have to do our homework. I have to see it again on the video. It all happened very quickly. You can’t win a playoff game like that,” Nicolas Krämmer said angrily. “We stuck together as a team. We know what we’re capable of and did the little things right. In the end we nailed it,” says Ingolstadt’s Jerome Flaake happily. Wolfsburg also equalized in the semi-final series, beating Munich 3-2. This time the Grizzlies really get going in the first third and take a 2-0 lead with a double in the 16th minute. The EHC comes back twice with a goal, but Wolfsburg defends well in the final phase. “There’s a reason why Wolfsburg are in the top four. We played a bad first third. We had to chase it the whole game. In my opinion, we still had enough chances to win the game. If we If you don’t play the passes properly and let the pressure pinch us, then you’re doing something wrong,” Munich captain Patrick Hager said angrily. “They showed us well in the first game in the first period. We knew we had an answer at home,” said Spencer Machacek.

Below are the most important voices and clips of the 2nd round in the two semi-finals – please name the source MagentaSport if you use them. Round 3 follows on Tuesday: from 6.45 p.m. with Ingolstadt against Mannheim, from 7.15 p.m. Munich against Wolfsburg. MagentaSport shows all games live.

Adler Mannheim – ERC Ingolstadt 3: 6 (series status: 1: 1)

Ingolstadt follows suit and wins 6:3 in Mannheim. This puts the series in a tie again. The first third belongs to the Ingolstadt team, who lead 2-0 after 25 minutes. Mannheim equalizes within 3 minutes in the 2nd third to 2.2. In the 3rd third, the ERC gets going like the fire brigade. Ingolstadt scored 3 goals within 2 minutes. Mannheim’s goal to make it 3:5 comes too late. The closing stages get wild again including brawls, a few penalty minutes, flying cups and coins and Bill Stewart waving a white towel at the umpires.

Nicolas Krämmer, Mannheim: “We put ourselves in a good starting position and came back. Then we were just not good enough in the 5 minutes. It was too easy. We have to do our homework there. I have to see it again on the video. It all went very well fast. You can’t win a playoff game that way.”

About the rough end at the end: “That’s part of it. It all happens very quickly. Healthy toughness is part of it in the playoffs.”

Jerome Flaake, Ingolstadt: “We stuck together as a team. We know what we’re capable of and did the little things right. In the end we got things right. We didn’t want to be provoked and just focused on the game. We just wanted to play hockey.”

Grizzlys Wolfsburg – EHC Red Bull Munich 3: 2 (series status 1: 1)

Wolfsburg equalizes in the series and narrowly wins the 2nd game 3:2. The Grizzlies take a 2-0 lead in the first third with a lightning-fast double strike. The connection hit in the 3rd third by Patrick Hager to 2.3 from the Munich safe came too late. In the end, Wolfsburg defended the lead with man and mouse over time.

Munich captain Patrick Hager: “There’s a reason why Wolfsburg are in the top four. We played a bad first third. We had to chase it the whole game. In my opinion, we still had enough chances to still be able to win the game. Ultimately, you need you full 60 minutes, especially in the playoffs. We didn’t show that. If we don’t play the passes properly and let the pressure constrict us, then you’re doing something wrong. In the end we’re there with two goals and have to chase them. That was the crux of the matter. Anyone who thinks you’re walking through the semi-finals with a sweep is going to be wrong.”

Spencer Machacek, Wolfsburg goalscorer: “They showed us well in the 1st game in the 1st period. We knew we had an answer at home. It’s going to be a tight series. You always have to play 60 minutes. We wanted to start well and we did it .”

The PENNY-DEL live at MagentaSport:

Semifinals – 3rd round

Tuesday, 4/4/2023

From 6.45 p.m.: ERC Ingolstadt – Adler Mannheim

From 7:15 p.m.: EHC Red Bull Munich – Grizzlies Wolfsburg

Semifinals – 4th round

Thursday, April 6th, 2023

From 6.45 p.m.: Grizzlies Wolfsburg – EHC Red Bull Munich

From 7:15 p.m.: Adler Mannheim – ERC Ingolstadt

