Chivas thinks of a player from Pachuca to reinforce the squad in the next market

Chivas has many problems in attack. Since Alan Pulido left a couple of years ago, the Verde Valle club has not had a single forward center that could make a difference in favor of the club, and the reality is that countless attackers have passed through the ranks of the sacred flock Over time they become a waste of money and some of them even cause headaches for the fans and the people within the club.
Once again within Verde Valle they are in need of a center forward. Daniel Rioswho was signed this winter without any sporting merit, is spending the night within the squad; Ronaldo Cisneros who has returned to the campus does not make a difference either, and for their part Jose Juan Macias He may not return to the fields until 2024. That being the case, Chivas is already analyzing the offending market and has set his sights on a man from the Tuzos de Pachuca.
Sources close to Verde Valle report that in Chivas they have set their sights on the possible signing of Roberto de la Rosa, a Tuzos de Pachuca footballer who is having a sporting growth after the departure of Nicolás Ibáñez from the squad. In Guadalajara they know that they have failed once again with the choice of the offenders and that is why they are considering at least probing the possible signing of the already national team with the people of Grupo Pachuca, seeing him as the best option within the economic conditions of the club at this time.