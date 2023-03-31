Chris Pine Tells Us Why ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Is So Hilarious

The announcement of a film adaptation of the mythical game of Dungeons and Dragons, raised doubts among fans based on other productions that have not gone well at all. However, the project moved forward, and it’s a good thing that it happened, because the tape is one of the funniest, even within the fantasy genre, in recent years.

Dungeons and Dragons It has quite an interesting cast commanded by Chris Pine y Michelle Rodríguez next to Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis y Justice Smith. That variety in the cast just works for the story we see in Dungeons and Dragons.

Because? It is an adventure that, although it does not return to the playful experience as such, Dungeons and Dragons, but the emotional experience of the game: hanging out with some friends. of this and more We spoke with Chris Pine, who plays Edgin in this installment of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves focuses its story on Edgin, Chris Pine’s character, and who is a bard and minstrel who has a perfect life. While carrying out different noble activities, he meets a beautiful woman with whom he marries and has a daughter. However, one day Edgin gives in to a personal ambition and loses everything.

This is how he breaks his bardic promises and becomes a thief together with Holga, a barbarian who immediately becomes the sole mother figure to Edgin’s daughter. Over time, and to increase profits, both decide to add members to their team.

Chris Pine as Edgin in ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ / Photo: Paramount Pictures.

Join Forge, a new thief, and Simon, a half-elf sorcerer. whose level of magic is very low. All of them, for years, make a great team, but everything changes when they decide to rob a mutiny whose value is so great, that it was inevitable that they would get caught.

After years of confinement, Holga and Edgin go out to face the harsh reality: Forge has taken over everything and everyone, including his daughter. This is how, with the help of a new team, they embark on an adventure to recover their family and free the world from black magic.

Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in ‘Dungeons and Dragons’. Photo: Paramount Pictures.

