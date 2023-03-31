Lafourcade and Toussaint will give an online concert

Mexico City.- For the third consecutive year, the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM) will dress up with the #VozATuVoz concert, which brings together the talent of women dedicated to the music industry, who have been present at every moment of its history.

The emerging voices of consolidated authors, who will be present, are: Ana Cirré, Cecilia Toussaint, Flor Amargo, Valle, Laura Itandehui, María Bernal, Zemmoa, Valentina Marentes, Citlali Aguilera and Tania Matus. As well as El Palomar, a collective of 20 multidisciplinary artists from different countries such as Mexico, Chile, Spain, Argentina, England, Peru and Cuba that vocally builds a sororo nest in which its members also have a solid career in music. composition.

“This meeting is part of the brotherhood that unites women composers and composers in our authorial society. We have always tried to pave the way for future generations. Women and men recognize each other as allies in this beautiful art of making music and songs.

“At #VozATuVoz we want talent to be recognized and multiplied and the possibilities for women to be heard through music. Congratulations on another year of this initiative that is the result of the presence and commitment of the composers of our Board of Directors”, said Martín Urieta, president of the Board of Directors of SACM.

As members of its Board of Directors, the teachers Mónica Vélez, Natalia Lafourcade, Paty Cantú and Mary Morín have been in charge of developing programs and strategies so that Spanish-speaking creators are increasingly recognized.

#VozATuVoz, is a loom in which more than 70 authors of all times and musical genres have woven their songs and each year more composers join hands to share their talent.

“Talent has no gender. More and more women are enriching the world’s artistic heritage. The art of composition is no exception; in popular, traditional and concert music its presence is growing, and it is our mission to facilitate the conditions for their talent to develop and their works to be disseminated. I celebrate #VozATuVoz and all the initiatives that in our author society promote gender equality for the good of music creation”, said Roberto Cantoral Z., general director of the SACM.

In this edition they will pay tribute to “Canción sin Miedo”, by Vivir Quintana, a work that has become an anthem and banner of the feminist movement, which was born from the need to unite female voices on International Women’s Day , of 2020.

The transmission of #VozATuVoz. Women Weaving their Voices will take place this Friday, March 31, at 6:00 p.m. via Facebook Live (@SACMoficial) and YouTube Live (SACM MX).