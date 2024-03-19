Tamara Gorro’s congratulations to Ezequiel Garay for Father’s Day: We adore you

Sometimes human beings look for reasons in tradition to give themselves love. The fact of congratulating a father for being one should rest on everyday life and not on some kind of anniversary, but a calendar and a custom says so: in Spain it is March 19 because it is the day of Saint Joseph, father of Jesus. . The fact is that congratulations are pouring in to the father figures; some for daily love and others, on many occasions, for the love that was. This second case has been that of Tamara Gorro and Ezequiel Garay.

Although they announced their separation several years ago, both the former soccer player and the influencer They have not lost the affection they have for each other and, on repeated occasions, they have been seen together; This relationship, which perhaps is born of cordiality but is maintained by affectionseems to be supported by the well-being of the two children they have in common. In fact, Gorro doesn’t mind taking advantage of the fact that the calendar passes through March 19 to publicly congratulate her former husband for being a great father.

I will never regret having chosen you

He has done it through a stories from Instagram in which the footballer is seen with the two little ones. I will never regret having chosen you to be the father of my children. Congratulations. We adore youwrote the model, divorced from the former Real Madrid and Valencia player in the last month of 2022.

Furthermore, this snapshot has been accompanied by a fragment of Familysong by Funambulista, which says the following: And although the world turns, the family, the heart, will always be united. And they are the ones who approach you if you leave, the ones who ask how you are, the light that is inside the home. All that and more. Affection escapes from each and every one of the pores of an influencer who is known to have the fortune, sometimes undervalued, of loving her family.

Gorro has been an exhibition of love. In the stories Previously he had congratulated his late father and grandfather with two beautiful texts. Many years from now, when we meet again we will renew photos, dad. Congratulations my dear. 28 years without you, and I remember you every day. I love you very much. Your pitu, he said of his father; To the second I wrote another dedication that, in a certain part, complements the first: You have done very well, I never miss the figure of a father, but I miss you very much… very much my grandpa. Together forever. Dance, enjoy, laugh and groan on this new journey you have started. I love you with all my soul, old man.

