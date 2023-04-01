The million dollar question: How much time actually passes in the story of ‘John Wick’?

Yes, so far we have had four films of this that is sure to be one of the most emblematic action film franchises of all time. But surely many have come across that question: How much time actually passes in the history of John Wick?

Yes, we also fell for the idea and theories about this dilemma have been around the internet since time immemorial (well, just for a few years hehe). So it’s time for doubts to end.

How much time actually passes in the story of ‘John Wick’?

New York to Italy, Morocco, France, Japan, Germany… Throughout his four films, the character of Keanu Reeves has taken a good tour of the world, escaping from all kinds of rivals, dangers and situations, and has taken refuge in the most remote places of life itself.

So, with all that in between, Anyone would think that the time elapsed in the history of John Wick it would be quite wide. What do you put on it? A year at least or a little more?

The thing is, believe it or not, the events of the first three films would barely comprise a week of time in the history of John Wick. And this is not said by us, but by director Chad Stahelski himself.

In a interview with ColliderChad mentioned that everything we see in the first three tapes actually takes place in at least one week. And as regards the period of time that passes between the events of the third and fourth part, there is half a year of difference:

“We thought the first three movies almost happened in a week, week and a half, somewhere… And I think this (John Wick 4) happens like six months later. So everything (what we see throughout the four movies) would happen in about a year, maybe 7 to 8 months.” Chad Stahelski in an interview for Collider

Interview with Keanu Reeves for ‘John Wick’

Taking advantage of the fact that we are talking about the time that passes in the history of John Wickhere we leave the interview we had with the mere mere Keanu Reeves for the premiere of John Wick Chapter 4. Check out everything he tells us here.

