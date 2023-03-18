Christian Estrada asked Ferka to let him see his son

Christian Estrada invited Ferka to reflect (Instagram/@ferq_k/@estradac11)

The model and actor Christian Estrada was invited to the American program Sit who can! on March 15, where he revealed the situation he is going through after the controversy he starred in with his ex-partner, Maria Fernanda Quirozbetter known as Ferka.

It may interest you: Ferka evidenced Christian Estrada for offering him 5 thousand pesos of support for his son

In said program, Estrada broke the silence to point out that he has not been able to see his son since the lawsuit with Ferka arose, whom he asked to reflect on the situation, since the well-being of the minor was at stake not being able to be with his father.

This was pointed out by the actor, who indicated that, unlike what Ferka has indicated, he did notor is it an absent father and her wishes are to be able to be with her son.

(Instagram/@estradac11/@ferk_q)

“Think about the child, don’t think about yourself (…) I am his father, I am not an absent father, I am a present father. The only thing I need is that you allow me to be and reach an agreement for both of us. All for the good of the child, ”the actor highlighted in his statements.

It may interest you: Karla Díaz offered her support to Ferka after the lawsuit with Christian Estrada

However, the former dancer from The stars dance on today exploded on social networks before the comments of his ex-partner, whom he accused of lying about his responsibilities, well, contrary to what he indicatedChristian has not responded with your support obligations.

And it is that the actress also revealed that her ex-partner’s lawyer would have proposed an agreement to receive 5 thousand pesos as support, an amount that would not even cover the minor’s school fees. In this way Ferka dismissed the rumor that she would have demanded 4 thousand dollars (80 thousand pesos) as a monthly payment, which, according to Estrada, would be used to pay his “vacation”.

It may interest you: Internet users go against Sit whoever can drivers for supporting Christian Estrada

“That 4 thousand dollars they are talking about is a bunch of lies, much less for my things, I I am a woman who works and I have always been economically independent for many years, I have my house in which I lived, I have my truck in which I drove, I have all my things from which I also used my well-being and my economic stability,” said the former participant of the morning show on his Instagram account.

Christian’s lawyer wanted an agreement with Ferka to pay 5 my pesos (Instagram/@ferk_q)

In addition, Ferka stressed that she would never have asked him for money during their entire relationship, especially after having their son, which lasted two years only.

“My people never supported me, they never paid me vacations, that is, it’s funny to make these comments”

In addition, during his statements, Ferka recalled the stressful situation he experienced when his ex-partner allegedly tried to kidnap his son, a moment that Christian Estrado has since has not tried to see the minor.

The dancer confessed that contrary to what Christian indicated, he has not dared to look for his son, who recently became seriously ill and the actor never found out.

“He also disappeared, he has not tried to approach, ask for his son (…) to ask for rights, You also have to fulfill your obligations.” highlighted Maria Fernanda.

Christian Estrada received support from drivers in the North American broadcast Photo: Twitter @SQPshow

This situation has put the former participant of The stars dance on today in a controversy, because he regretted that his ex-partner is constantly talking about the problems they face. In this sense, Ferka regretted that the US program “has lent itself” to make Christian’s statements a “show”.

“Yes, all this little theater that was put together makes me laugh. This program gives him this space for him to talk about pain that he can’t sleep after he saw a post. I really do not care if he is or not, he is totally free to do what he wants like me “