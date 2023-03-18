The writer Jorge Edwards dies at the age of 91

the chilean writer George Edwards passed away at 91 years “in his apartment back from the hospital” in Madrid, according to what the author’s son told the Spanish media. In 1999Edwards received the Cervantes Prize.

Born in Santiago de Chile a June 29 1931, Edwards initially he studied law at the University of Chile and at the Pedagogical Institute, to later continue his training at the University of Princetonin New Jersey.

also served as diplomatic from 1957 to 1973when Edwards had to leave the country to flee to Barcelona after the coup in Chile led by Augusto Pinochet. In that inter, it was when he met the Cuban president in person Fidel Castro, who was invited to give a keynote address at Princeton, where Edwards was a graduate student. From 1994 to 1997 he was ambassador to the Unesco in Paris.

Fidel Castro later became one of the protagonists of his most relevant work, Persona non grata (1973)in which Edwards left an impeccable chronicle of the end of the Cuban Revolution and a portrait of characters like Castro, but also of Salvador allendePablo neruda and Carlos Sources.

In addition to also working as a critic and journalist, he later recovered his profession as a diplomat. In 1999 he received the Cervantes and continued with an impeccable career. In 2013published his memoirs entitled the purple circlesa described as claustrophobic and partly moving account of all his life experiences.

