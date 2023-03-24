Christina Applegate Reacts to Candace Owens’ SKIMS Wheelchair Remarks – Hollywood Life – Up News Info

See the gallery





dead to me star Christina Applegate51, took to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday morning to call out the conservative author and TV personality Candace Owens, 33, for calling the SKIMS wheelchair ad “ridiculous”. After the blonde beauty, who revealed she has multiple sclerosis in August 2021, saw Candace’s comments, she was furious. “Yes late tweet. But (sic) woke up to see the most horrible thing. This person from Candace comments on businesses that see we need help. It’s fucking disgusting,” she premier tweet read. “Thank you Skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing To you #youshouldknowbetter. »

Yes late tweet. But I woke up to see the most horrible thing. This person from Candace comments on businesses that see we need help. It’s fucking disgusting. I thank Skims and Tommy and Beauty Guide and @neowalksticks to have seen you #you should know better – Christina Applegate (@1capplegate) 23 mars 2023

The 51-year-old continued to follow up her post with several tweets about how much she appreciated Kim Kardashianintimate apparel line, while she also continued to slam Candace. “I will try to sleep but my rage keeps me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you saw pictures of me how hard it was to put my clothes on? A team must help me!!! So I’m thrilled with accessibility clothing for me and my community. I hope you wake up’, she next tweet read before it was cut. Under that thread, Christina went on to say that the 33-year-old takes “no place” in her world.

I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to talk to me on the phone to find out about the disability. I will not come in anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight sincerely – Christina Applegate (@1capplegate) 23 mars 2023

“Honestly, she doesn’t take up space in my world. But you always have to call a person who needs to see She will wake up in the morning and her heart will hurt and I hope she will change. All we can hope for,” she said. écrit. And moments before the mother-of-one retired for the night, she noted that she was going to “pray” for Candace. “I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to talk to me on the phone to find out about the disability. I will not come in anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight. Sincerely, Christina écrit.

Finally, the longtime actress tweeted a photo of one of the SKIMS models and thanked the company for their work. “Thank you @skims for showing how beautiful the disability community is and for your adaptive line for those of us with mobility issues. I don’t know how you couldn’t appreciate that and think it was an ‘honest mistake’,” she said. tweeted. SKIMS is a line of shapewear and intimate apparel that Les Kardashian star founded in September 2019.

The Blackout author’s remarks about SKIMS resurfaced when Forbes published an article on March 21, calling for comments on the disability community. “I really don’t understand how far we’re going to go with this inclusivity thing, I really don’t understand, and if I’m wrong, educate me,” Candace said in her recent podcast episode, which was also published via Youtube. “(A model in a wheelchair) looks ridiculous. Whose idea was this? Was it your idea? Alright, you’re fired. During the video, Candace also claimed that Kim doesn’t believe “the standard of beauty is changing” because she’s just interested in earning “millions of dollars” while “ticking a box.” Candace concluded the remarks by adding, “representation doesn’t matter.”

